5- Winter Nights Winter Lights, Dec. 4 – Jan. 4, 4:30 – 8:30PM, Quad City Botanical Center, The gardens will be covered in 100,000 glowing lights for visitors to enjoy.
6- Christkindlmarkt QC 2019, Freight house Farmers’ Market, Dec. 6-8 5PM. Come to enjoy music, eat food and shop vendors for traditional European crafts!
7- Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big, TaxSlayer Center, Thru December 8. 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 8. $17-$67.
8- WinterFest, Family Museum, 12PM – 5PM, A $1 canned food donation is all you need for admission to this winter wonderland filled with real reindeer, pictures with Santa, crafts and more.
9- Davenport Police 2019 Senior Light Tour, Center for Active Seniors, 7PM – 8:30PM, Seniors can enjoy this holiday light tour while escorted by the Davenport Police.
10- Home Alone Trivia, City limits Saloon and Grill, 7:30PM – 9:30PM, Test your “Home Alone” knowledge at this free trivia night.
11- Children’s Holiday Party, The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 5PM – 7PM, All are welcome to this party with music, treats, crafts and more!
12- Miracle on 34th Street, 7:30PM, Spotlight Theater, This Christmas classic is back with multiple show times and tickers available online.
13- Marcy Playground, The Rust Belt, 8:30PM, If you never got the time to see this popular band in the 90’s, now’s your shot!
14- The Nutcracker, Adler Theater, 7:30PM, This ballet is a holiday classic, and is back with style thanks to the Ballet Quad Cities and Orchestra Iowa
15- Holiday Shopping Event- Cambria Hotel Bettendorf, 12PM – 4PM, Get holiday shopping complete at this vendor fair.
16- Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention! Exhibit, Putnam Museum and Science Center.
17- Elf Trivia Night, Old Chicago, 7PM – 9PM, Free Elf Trivia while you grab pizza and a beer with friends!
18- Beer & Yoga on The Mezz, Crawford Brew Works, 6PM – 7PM. Relax before Christmas with beer and yoga, hosted every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month.
19- Little Sprouts: Oh Deer!, Vender Veer Botanical Park, 10:30AM – 11AM, Kids aged 2-6 years old can learn all about reindeer and make a craft with this hands-on, nature-based class.
20- Storm game 7PM Radar’s First Birthday Party ($1 tickets for kids under 12 with purchase of adult ticket)
21- Cocktail Cinema Christmas Vacation, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 7:30PM – 9PM, Watch a holiday classic while enjoy a cocktail and food.
22- A Christmas Story, The Diner, 5PM, Watch a showing of “A Christmas Story” while sipping on a drink from the Hot Cocoa Bar.
24- Mr. Scrooge: A Musical Christmas Carol, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, Thru December 28. Select dates at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and Sunday brunch shows at noon. $11 show-only, brunch $21 adults, $19 students, $16 children 5 and under.
25- CHRISTMAS
26- Witness to Revolution Exhibit, German American Heritage Center, 10:00AM-4:00PM.
27- Storm game Family Fun Night- $2 beers and hot dogs until the puck drops
28- Storm Game, 7PM- “Get out of the House” Night. Raising money for “Jordan’s Joy”
29- An Evening with Taylor Dayne & special guest Tiffany, Rhythm City Casino, 7PM WHOPPER
30- Elf at Circa 21, 5:45PM
