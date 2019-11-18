20 Ways to Ring in 2020
In no particular order, there’s something for everyone on this list of 20 ways to celebrate 2020 in the Quad-Cities!
1. Quad City Storm Hockey Game, TaxSlayer Center, 4:00 PM- Start your NYE party with $2 beers and hot dogs all night! The Storm is raising money for the Special Olympics this evening.
2. NYE Bash with 10 of Soul, Holiday Inn Rock Island, 9PM, Tickets available in advance and at the door, 10 of Soul is celebrating New Years Masquerade-style at this all night dance party.
3. 2nd Annual Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds New Year’s Eve Party, 5PM, You’ll find food, live music and dancing at the fairground this New Year’s Eve and tickets are only $5.
4. New Year’s Eve 1920’s Style!, Green Tree Brewery, 8PM, Ring in 2020 Gatsby style with this Roaring 1920’s themed party.
5. NYE with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos, Isle Casino, 9:30PM, Howl2GO is bringing their high-energy live music show to the QC for a night of dancing and singing.
6. The New Roaring 20’s, Village Theater, 8PM, Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best 1920’s outfit and come out for a night full of entertainment.
7. New Years 2020 Moulin Rouge, The Renwick Mansion, 8PM, Only limited tickets are available to this Moulin Rouge themed party complete with drinks, dancing, and magic.
8. Roaring 20’s NYE Bash, Thirsty’s OnThird, 6PM, Stop by for Prohibition era fun, as well as a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.
9. New Year’s Eve White Linen Dinner, Tuggers, 4PM, Make your reservation before their gone, Tuggers is pulling out all the stops for a formal dinner like no other.
10. Winter Nights Champagne and Roses, Quad City Botanical Center, 8:30PM, This 21+ event gives guests time to enjoy the garden lights and champagne, but still make it home in time to watch the ball drop.
11. New Years Eve Party, GypsyHighway, 9PM, VIP Packages are available for this New Year’s party, including a live band, balloon drop, and midnight toast.
12. 2020 New Years Eve Party, The Doc’s Inn, 9PM, There are lonely limited seats available for this all-inclusive party. Highlight include open bar, dinner buffet and a champagne toast at midnight.
13. New Year’s Eve Bingo, CASI-Center for Active Seniors, 1:30PM, Those aged 16+ are welcome to play bingo and win prizes.
14. New Year’s Eve Party, 11st Street Precinct, 9PM, The Crooked Cactus Band is performing all night while you ring in the new year in the Village of East Davenport.
15. NYE at Rozz Tox, Rozz-Tox, 8PM, Come see an electric set of performances and celebrate the end of the decade.
16. FREE New Year’s Eve Concert: Belladiva, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 9:30PM, Get ready to dance all night with the 10 piece how band playing top hits.
17. New Year’s Eve, Jumer’s Casino & Hotel, A DJ will be on the casino floor all night, and a ball drop, confetti cannon, and toast will mark the new year.
18. A Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve, Hauberg Estate, 7PM, Ring in 2020 with style while spending an evening at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island.
19. New Years Eve with Bullseye Saloon, Moonshine Run, 9PM, Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a country band and drinks in East Moline.
20. Throw on your comfiest pajamas, pour a cup of hot chocolate and gather friends and family to watch the ball drop in the comfort of your own home!
