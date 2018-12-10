Get ready for "Jingle Hells Bells" with rock bands LP33 and Electric Shock, an AC/DC cover band. The groups will perform rock tunes and holiday hits at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

8 p.m. Saturday, RIBCO. Cover charge

