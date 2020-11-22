Holiday safety: don't overload outlets

• When possible, use battery operated decorations, including candles.

• Keep the tree, gifts, and other combustibles at least three feet from a heat source, including the fireplace.

• Make sure decorations and electrical cords have the best Underwriter Laboratory (UL) rating for the intended purpose.

• Unplug or turn off all decorations when leaving the home or going to bed.

• Don't leave the fireplace unattended and make sure it is out before leaving or going to bed.

• Stay in the kitchen while food is cooking.

• Unplug unused appliances to save energy and to keep them from accidentally being turned on.

• Keep the kitchen, stove top and counters free of extra clutter.

• Keep potholders and flame resistant oven mitts handy to avoid burned hands when moving hot pots and pans.

• First tilt the lid away from you to remove a lid from a pan or pot on the stove to protect yourself from hot steam.

• Wear close-fitting clothing while cooking. Loose clothing, especially long, loose sleeves can ignite if coming in contact with a hot burner.