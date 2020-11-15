HOME BRIEFS

Library offers bird program
An online program on feeding wild birds will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Davenport Public Library, taught by Becky Baugh, naturalist from the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon.
Registration to receive Zoom meeting details may be made by going to: http://bit.ly/dpl-feedingbackyardwildlife
You can make ducks out of cattails
A free Cattail Ducks and Dolls program will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon.
Participants will learn the biology, history, and uses of cattails as well as how to make a doll or duck out of a cattail.
Registration is limited and required and may be made by call 563-328-3286.
The Wapsi River Environmental Education Center is six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon. It can be found by taking County Road Y4E, then turning north at 52nd Avenue and following the signs for about one mile.
Area MGs receive awards
Volunteers of University of Illinois Extension's Master Gardener program were recognized at a virtual awards ceremony Oct. 2; two state awards were presented to Master Gardener volunteers serving the Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties.
They were: Sustained Excellence Award to Phillip Cray, Port Byron, and Teamwork Award to members of the Master Gardener Mentoring Committee, Linda Clewell, Moline, Deb Corso, Andalusia and Julia Martin and Sharon Schulz, both of Milan.
Calendar features native plants
The 2021 Garden Calendar produced by Iowa State University Extension takes on the theme "Iowa Natives," with photos of bloodroot, bluebells, prairie smoke, bur oak, witch hazel, winterberry and others.
The calendar also provides monthly tips about fruits, vegetables, lawn care and trees and shrubs.
It is available for $7 from area extension offices; in the Quad-Cities, that's 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
It also is available at extension.iastate.edu/store
