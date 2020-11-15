HOME BRIEFS

Library offers bird program

An online program on feeding wild birds will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Davenport Public Library, taught by Becky Baugh, naturalist from the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon.

Registration to receive Zoom meeting details may be made by going to: http://bit.ly/dpl-feedingbackyardwildlife

You can make ducks out of cattails

A free Cattail Ducks and Dolls program will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon.

Participants will learn the biology, history, and uses of cattails as well as how to make a doll or duck out of a cattail.

Registration is limited and required and may be made by call 563-328-3286.

The Wapsi River Environmental Education Center is six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon. It can be found by taking County Road Y4E, then turning north at 52nd Avenue and following the signs for about one mile.

