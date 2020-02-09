home briefs

Burn workshop to be held in Muscatine

The Prescribed Fire Workshop will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at the Environmental Learning Center in Muscatine.

Participants will learn the benefits of prescribed burning, how to create a burn plan, the tools of the trade and how to safely carry out a burn on your land.

Following the workshop, all participants will be allowed to check out fire cache supplies such as nomex, bladder bags, drip torches and more to conduct their own burns.

For more information, contact Louisa County Conservation at 319-523-8381 or lccb@lccb.org. For online registration visit https://www.tri-rivers.org/fire-workshop-fee.

Moonlight walk includes doughnuts

The annual Valentine Indoor Music and Moonlight Walk at Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island, will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Watch Tower Lodge.

The free event includes a stroll outside on a luminary-lit trail, fresh doughnuts and juice/cider or hot cocoa inside the lodge where fire will be crackling in the fireplaces and music will be provided by Just4Fun. Drew Nagle will call the contra-dancing.