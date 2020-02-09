home briefs

Burn workshop to be held in Muscatine
The Prescribed Fire Workshop will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at the Environmental Learning Center in Muscatine.
Participants will learn the benefits of prescribed burning, how to create a burn plan, the tools of the trade and how to safely carry out a burn on your land.
Following the workshop, all participants will be allowed to check out fire cache supplies such as nomex, bladder bags, drip torches and more to conduct their own burns.
For more information, contact Louisa County Conservation at 319-523-8381 or lccb@lccb.org. For online registration visit https://www.tri-rivers.org/fire-workshop-fee.
Moonlight walk includes doughnuts
The annual Valentine Indoor Music and Moonlight Walk at Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island, will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Watch Tower Lodge.
The free event includes a stroll outside on a luminary-lit trail, fresh doughnuts and juice/cider or hot cocoa inside the lodge where fire will be crackling in the fireplaces and music will be provided by Just4Fun. Drew Nagle will call the contra-dancing.
For more information, call 309-788-9536 or go to blackhawkpark.org
You can learn to grow apples
A presentation on growing apples will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Orchard expert Ron Fisher will discuss today's flavorful, disease-resistant varieties that are easy to grow.
Classes explore genealogy, self-defense
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Introduction to Essential Oils 10, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The cost is $23.
• French - Beginning – 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 24-March 11. The cost is $120.
• Promotion for Nonprofits, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. The cost is $19.
• How to Start Your Airbnb Business and Become a Superhost – 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. The cost is $19.
• Self-Defense for Seniors – 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. The cost is $10.
• Ladies Only Self-Defense – 6-8 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 27. The cost is $10.
• How to Take Better Photos – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The cost is $59.
In addition, you can research your family tree with a genealogy workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Geneseo Public Library. The class will give a a brief overview of the tools and strategies needed to do research.
The cost is $29.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/pace or 309-796-8223.
Hauberg receives $2,500 grant
Friends of Hauberg Civic Center, Rock Island, is one of six organizations state-wide to receive a $2,500 matching grant from Landmarks Illinois, a nonprofit preservation group.
The money is earmarked for the re-glazing of historic windows in the carriage house on the Hauberg Estate. The Friends group is working to make the main level of the carriage house a place for educational programs.
Friends is a nonprofit group organized several years ago that has completed significant restoration of the estate’s 1911 Spencer and Powers Prairie-Style mansion and Jens Jensen-designed gardens.
The matching grants require the recipient to raise funds equal or greater to the Landmarks Illinois grant amount.
In 2019, the group earned Landmarks Illinois' Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award.
Landmarks Illinois provides resources and expertise to help people save places in their communities.