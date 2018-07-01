Davenport House open July 4
The Colonel Davenport House, located on the north end of Arsenal Island, will be open for guided tours of the house and grounds from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 4.
Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors, and free for children 12 years and younger and active military.
A current U.S. picture ID for people 16 years or older is needed in order to be permitted on Arsenal Island because it is a working military facility. You can access Arsenal Island using the Moline gate.
Davenport was an early settler and a founder of the city bearing his name.
Maquoketa flea market is July 8
A Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., on the far east side of Maquoketa, Iowa.
More than 150 exhibitors will be selling antiques and vintage items.
Admission is $3 and free for anyone 10 years and younger. Early-bird admission from 6:30-8:30 a.m. is $10.
For more information, call 319-462-0135.
Workshop teaches making sauerkraut
A class on fermentation — a safe, easy, and economical way to preserve food and create probiotic snacks and side dishes — will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Kristin Bogdonas, nutrition and wellness educator for University of Illinois Extension, will give a brief history of fermentation and what you need to get started. She'll also give a sauerkraut-making demonstration, and you'll have an opportunity to taste some fermented food. Resources and recipes also will be available.
The cost is $5, payable online at Eventbrite, or by calling 563-322-8844.
You can learn flower arranging
Would you like to improve your skill at making pleasing flower arrangements?
Marlene Marolf will demonstrate techniques that everyone can do in a free class that will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the Iowa State University-Scott County Extension office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
Genealogy classes focus on 5 areas
You can explore specific areas of your genealogy and ancestral story with "Genealogy, Tracing the Subsets of Your History," a five-workshop class being offered at Black Hawk College.
You can pick a class that fits your interests or register for all five sessions. Workshops will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning July 12, at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. The cost is $10 per class or $50 for the series. The topics and dates are:
• July 12, European, specific to Wales, Ireland, Scotland, England, Canada
• July 19, Germany, France
• July 26, Scandinavia
• Aug. 2, African-American
• Aug. 9, Hispanic
To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
