You may recognize Home Free, a five-man a capella band from Minneapolis, from NBC's singing competition show, "The Sing-Off." The country group won the show's fourth season in 2013. This weekend, see the all-vocal Home Free perform holiday tunes during their "A Country Christmas" concert at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The show is set for 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, $19.50, $34.50, $44.50, $99.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

