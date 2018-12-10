Home Free, a five-man a capella band from Minneapolis, formed in 2000 and got a burst in popularity in 2013, when the country group won the fourth season of NBC's singing competition show, "The Sing-Off." See the all-vocal Home Free perform holiday tunes during their "A Country Christmas" concert on Thursday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $19.50, $34.50, $44.50, $99.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

8 p.m. Thursday, Adler Theatre, $19.50-$99.50

