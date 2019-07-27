Kim Korch comes home to Davenport every year for the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Her mother is close friends with the people who run the Wendy’s firetruck that sits at the race's halfway point.
This year, they celebrated Kim's 50th birthday with a big “Happy Birthday” sign on the truck.
“This is where we hand out bananas and grapes and I throw Jell-O shots to the runners,” said Korch. The Jell-O shots are plastic cups of watermelon Jolly Rancher jello with watermelon vodka.
