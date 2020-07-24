Homeowners getting mortgage relief even from lenders not required to offer it

In a bit of good news for borrowers with jumbo loans, non-QM loans and other mortgages held by lenders or owned by private investors, many banks are offering payment relief — even though federal law doesn't require it.

As COVID-19 reached pandemic proportions in March, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The sweeping law includes generous forbearance terms for mortgages — borrowers can miss up to a year of monthly payments, so long as their loans are held by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac or issued by the Federal Housing Administration or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Those federally backed loans account for about two-thirds of American mortgages. Congress didn't address the other third of loans, leading to concerns that those borrowers might be more susceptible to foreclosure. Instead, many lenders have voluntarily extended forbearance to all borrowers.

"It does indeed seem like private lenders and investors are stepping up to the plate, even though they're not obligated to under the CARES Act," Mitch Cohen, spokesman for mortgage data firm Black Knight, says.

A million-plus 'private' loans get relief