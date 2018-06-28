Quad-Cities tallied four more hits than Kane County, but the Cougars made theirs count, pounding three home runs in a 5-2 victory.
All but one Kane County run came via the long ball, as Jasrado Chisholm and Eudy Ramos had solo shots off Q-C starter Johan Ramirez (5-7) and Ernie De La Trinidad hit a two-run blast off reliever Dariel Aquino for the Cougars.
The River Bandits had batters reach base in all but one inning, but couldn't push any runs across until the eighth inning. Catcher Ruben Castro hit the first of his two doubles on the night to lead off the inning and came around to score on a single by recent Houston first-round draft pick Seth Beer.
The Bandits again threatened in the ninth, with Logan Mattix singling to lead off the inning and coming around to score on Castro's two-out double. The River Bandits catcher tried to go to third on the play, however, and the relay throw from Kane County second baseman Jancarlos Cintron ended the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.