Josh and Kelly Brueggen cracked open the beauty of their "geode" home in Rock Island. Curtis and Elizabeth Roseman explained that their Moline home was built by Curtis' grandfather in 1924. David and Barbara Parker led us through their landmark Queen Anne bed-and-breakfast in Rock Island. Steve and Terri Hammer explained renovations made to the home of John Forrest, one of Davenport's earliest settlers.
