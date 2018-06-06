These are the participants on Thursday's Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities (including their service):
VETERANS
Illinois
Channahon -- Roy McGinnis, Vietnam
Cordova -- William Kirkham, Vietnam
Deer Grove -- George Branson, Vietnam
Dixon -- Lawrence Berge, World War II; Jon Detrick, Vietnam; John Foxley, Vietnam; Kenneth Strock, Vietnam
Downers Grove -- Thomas Orr, Vietnam
Erie -- Robert Dillin, Korea; James Melton, Vietnam; Tim Possley, Vietnam
Fenton -- Ronald Kuykendall, Korea; David Schaver, Vietnam
Fulton -- Larry Huizenga, Vietnam; Roger Luchies, Vietnam; Larry Norem, Vietnam; James Pessman, Vietnam; LaVerne Pessman, Vietnam; Ronald Pessman; Vietnam; Dale Thayer, Vietnam; Robert Turner, Vietnam; Mervyn Vogel, Vietnam; Thomas Warner Sr., Vietnam
Lyndon -- George Ranson Jr., Vietnam; Frederick Steele, WWII; Larry Stone, Vietnam
Milledgeville -- George Biller, Vietnam; John Helms, Vietnam
Morrison -- Laurence Bealer, Korea; Gerald Damhoff, Vietnam; Robert Doescher, Vietnam; Phillip Dorsey, Vietnam; Jerry Engelkins, Vietnam; Terry Jones, Vietnam; Allen McDearmon, Korea; Kenneth Petersen, Vietnam; Garry Seaman, Vietnam; Larry Tucker, Vietnam; Dale Usterbowski, Vietnam
Mount Carroll -- Alfred Fredericks, Korea
Mount Morris -- Riley Bowers, Vietnam
Oregon -- Harry Travis, WWII
Peru -- James Massat, Vietnam
Prophetstown -- Larry Wetzel, Vietnam
Rock Falls -- Richard Bethel, Vietnam; Dallas Branson, Vietnam; Ventura Duran Jr., Vietnam; Lawrence Gholson, Vietnam; Howard Glispie, Vietnam; Douglas Harms, Vietnam; Kenneth Heerdt, Vietnam; John Kereven, Vietnam; Darrell Law, Vietnam; Michael Love, Vietnam; Allan Morthland, Vietnam; Danny Nailor, Vietnam; James Nailor, Vietnam; Richard Petty, Vietnam; Gregory Pro, Vietnam; Bradley Pyse, Vietnam; Richard Seeley, Vietnam; Fred Swanson, Vietnam; Mark Terveer, Vietnam; Michael Terveer, Vietnam; Thomas Thompson, Vietnam; Wilbur Wildman, Vietnam; Richard Willhite, Vietnam; Joseph Wittenauer, Vietnam
Rock Island -- Dennis Kuntzi, Vietnam
Savanna -- Joseph Randall, Vietnam
Sterling -- Ronald Anderson, Vietnam; Peter Barajas, Sr., Vietnam; Robert Bartel, Vietnam; Ruben Garcia, Vietnam; James Gordon, Vietnam; Gordon Harris, Vietnam; Lowell Jacobs, Vietnam; Darrell Mattson, Vietnam; James McClanahan, Vietnam; Ruben Moreno, Vietnam; Richard Nailor, Vietnam; John Nix Jr., Vietnam; Richard Rausch, Vietnam; Maurice Rhodes, Vietnam; Alexander Rios, Vietnam; David Rodekamp, Vietnam; Frederick Rodekamp Jr., Vietnam; Robert Rus, Vietnam; Curtis Smith, Vietnam; Edward Stover, Vietnam; Thomas Virtue, Vietnam; Roger Wait, Vietnam; LeRoy Wiersema, Korea; Gale Zigler, Vietnam
Sublette -- Ronald Egler, Vietnam
Thomson -- Ronald Dykstra, Vietnam; David Lawton, Vietnam
IOWA
Davenport -- Edwin Hildebrand, Vietnam
DeWitt -- Janis Lauritzen
Clinton -- Garry Langrehr, Vietnam
ELSEWHERE
St. Louis -- Troy Rimmer Jr., Vietnam
GUARDIANS
ILLINOIS
Albany -- Susan Griffis; David Smither
Amboy -- Susan Becker; Charles Dickinson; Debra Dickinson; Isabelita Glaser; John Glaser; Lisa Hochstatter; Jeannine Otto
Arlington -- Candee Lawrence
Dixon -- Joyce Haas; Andrea Hamburg; Jennifer Lang; Gerald Schnake
Erie -- Paul Drummond; Gary Farral, Clark Mortensen Jr.
Franklin Grove -- Harold Lowe
Freeport -- Kevin Strock
Fulton -- Anne Balk; James Balk; Frank Herche; Ann Koenes; Bonnie McClary
Johnston -- Sara Minard
Lyndon -- John Willhite
Malden -- Beth Standley; Calvin Standley
Medinah -- Jessica Kern
Moline -- Wanita Burns
Morrison -- Mark Steele; Matthew Usterbowski
Oregon -- LuAnne Cann; Joyce Groenhagen, Randy Travis
Oneida -- Debra Turner
Osco -- Suzanne Haars
Polo -- Harold Folkers
Prophetstown -- Robert Boone
Rock Island -- Ruth Clayton-Davis
Rock Falls -- Roxanne Petty
Silvis -- Stephen Marinaccio
Sterling -- Ellen Beck; John Berge; Pamela Howard
Sublette -- Alexis Ferguson
Tampico -- Deborah Jensen, Ramona Smith
Thomson -- Elynn Smith
Walnut -- Nora Kelly
IOWA
Bettendorf -- Thomas Assman, Ellen Bloomingdale, Epigmenio Canas, Randee Duncan, Robert Duncan Jr., Charles Hughes, Larry Jones, Ludalle Jones, Jennifer Knutsen, Jeanette O'Leary, Stephen Montgomery
Bryant -- Thomas Kruse
Clinton -- Mike Fullerton
Delmar -- John Suthers
DeWitt -- Barbara Adams
Eldridge -- Allen Rus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.