Bellevue: Isaac Carter, OL, jr.; Payton Grover, OL, sr.; Brandon Kafer, OL/DL, sr.; Ben Parker, RB, jr.; Lucas Tennant, QB, sr.

Camanche: Ethan Buckley, DB, jr.; Raul Esparza, RB, jr.; Jordan Lawrence, WR/DB, so.; Calvin Ottens, OL, sr.; Logan Waltz, K, so.

Central DeWitt: Drew Eden, DL, sr.; Jeff Grau, DL, sr.; Logan Henschel, OL, jr.; Logan Paulsen, WR, jr.; 

Columbus: Jose Cerezo, RB/LB, sr.

Durant: Zac Badtram, LB, sr.; Marcus Engstler, DB, jr.

Easton Valley: Braydin Farrell, LB, jr.; Nick Johnson, WR, sr.

Louisa-Muscatine: Cody Calvelage, WR, sr.; Karson Cantrell, Util, sr.; Gabe Hayes, DL, jr.; Max McCulley, RB, jr.

Maquoketa: Caiden Atienza, WR, so.; Liam Aunan, WR/DB, jr.; Connor Becker, RB/LB, so.; Kannon Coakley, QB, so.; Hunter Connolly, DB, so.; Ryne Gruenwald WR, jr.; Abe Michel, Maquoketa, jr.

Midland: Griffin Gravel, LB, sr.; Hunter Shoaff, jr.

Northeast: Ty Cain, OL/DL, sr.; Atzin Dondiego, OL, jr.; Braeden Hoyer, WR, sr.; Dakota Stevenson, RB/LB, jr.

North Cedar: Brody Hawtrey, RB, jr.; Ethan Sahr, QB, jr.; Logan Thimmes, RB/LB, sr.; Caden Wendt, DL, jr.; Alex Woodward, DL, sr.

Tipton: Frank Biermann, WR/LB, jr.; Skyler Harroun, OL, sr.; Connor Hermiston, RB, jr.; Austin Lenz, RB/LB, jr.; Nile Schuett, DL, so.

Wapello: Dan Meeker, LB, jr.; Brenton Ross, DB, sr.; Hector Zepeda, K, so. 

West Liberty: Austin Beaver, LB, sr.; Eben Bierman, WR, sr.; Talen Dengler, WR/DB, jr.; Ely Gingerich, DB, sr.; Gabriel Melendez, RB, sr.; Lake Newton, WR, so.; Kobe Simon, OL, so.

Wilton: Clayton Cooling, DL, sr.; Collin McCrabb, RB, sr.

