Bellevue: Isaac Carter, OL, jr.; Payton Grover, OL, sr.; Brandon Kafer, OL/DL, sr.; Ben Parker, RB, jr.; Lucas Tennant, QB, sr.
Camanche: Ethan Buckley, DB, jr.; Raul Esparza, RB, jr.; Jordan Lawrence, WR/DB, so.; Calvin Ottens, OL, sr.; Logan Waltz, K, so.
Central DeWitt: Drew Eden, DL, sr.; Jeff Grau, DL, sr.; Logan Henschel, OL, jr.; Logan Paulsen, WR, jr.;
Columbus: Jose Cerezo, RB/LB, sr.
Durant: Zac Badtram, LB, sr.; Marcus Engstler, DB, jr.
Easton Valley: Braydin Farrell, LB, jr.; Nick Johnson, WR, sr.
Louisa-Muscatine: Cody Calvelage, WR, sr.; Karson Cantrell, Util, sr.; Gabe Hayes, DL, jr.; Max McCulley, RB, jr.
Maquoketa: Caiden Atienza, WR, so.; Liam Aunan, WR/DB, jr.; Connor Becker, RB/LB, so.; Kannon Coakley, QB, so.; Hunter Connolly, DB, so.; Ryne Gruenwald WR, jr.; Abe Michel, Maquoketa, jr.
Midland: Griffin Gravel, LB, sr.; Hunter Shoaff, jr.
Northeast: Ty Cain, OL/DL, sr.; Atzin Dondiego, OL, jr.; Braeden Hoyer, WR, sr.; Dakota Stevenson, RB/LB, jr.
North Cedar: Brody Hawtrey, RB, jr.; Ethan Sahr, QB, jr.; Logan Thimmes, RB/LB, sr.; Caden Wendt, DL, jr.; Alex Woodward, DL, sr.
Tipton: Frank Biermann, WR/LB, jr.; Skyler Harroun, OL, sr.; Connor Hermiston, RB, jr.; Austin Lenz, RB/LB, jr.; Nile Schuett, DL, so.
Wapello: Dan Meeker, LB, jr.; Brenton Ross, DB, sr.; Hector Zepeda, K, so.
West Liberty: Austin Beaver, LB, sr.; Eben Bierman, WR, sr.; Talen Dengler, WR/DB, jr.; Ely Gingerich, DB, sr.; Gabriel Melendez, RB, sr.; Lake Newton, WR, so.; Kobe Simon, OL, so.
Wilton: Clayton Cooling, DL, sr.; Collin McCrabb, RB, sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.