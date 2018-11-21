Annawan-Wethersfield: Zac VanOpDorp, WR, sr.

Erie-Prophetstown: Brady Ballard, OL, jr.; Gabe Friedrichsen, LB, sr.; Tyler Nipper, RB, sr.; Carson Wiebenga, WR/DB, jr.

Fulton: Dylan Bridgeman, OL, so.; Max Lemke, QB, sr.; Nick McQuistion, WR/DB, sr.; Anthony Miller, DB, sr.; Max Pannell, DL, so.; Kyler Pressman, LB, so.

Geneseo: Billy Blaser, OL/DL, sr.; Payton Clausen, RB/LB, sr.; Noah Coughlin, OL/DL, sr.

Kewanee: Michael Silvaggio, LB, sr.

Mercer County: Zane Frick, RB/LB, fr.; Jon Svoboda, DL, sr.

Mid-County: Raige Ballard, WR, sr.; Cade Clark, DL, sr.; Jason Clark, RB, sr.; Wyatt Dillon, OL, jr.; Payton Haynes, LB, sr.; Cooper Hoxworth, RB, sr.; Macon McGowin, OL, sr.; Parker Taylor, LB, sr.; Nathan Whitman, P, jr.

Morrison: Nick Allen, DB, jr.; Brevin Pruis, LB, sr.; Collin Roberts, DL, jr.; Dillon Still, OL, sr.; Riley Wilkins, DL, jr.

Orion: Ben Dunlap, OL, sr.; Gage Eastin, OL/DL, sr.; Coby Schultz, RB/LB, so.; Christian Williams, DB, sr.

Ridgewood: Bryce Ashby, RB/DB, sr.; Drake McDonough, LB/WR; Cade Franks, LB, jr.; Alex Johnson, OL/DL, jr.; Gage Miller, WR, sr.; Logan Nodine, DB, jr.

Riverdale: Dan Benoit, OL/DL sr.; Bryan Caves, Dl, so.; Cody Lamb, RB, sr.; Jacob Meloan, RB, sr.; Logan Otto, P/K, sr,; Colby Reed, OL, sr.; Kale Van Huizen, DB, sr. 

Rockridge: Cole Rusk, WR, so.; Robert Young, DL, sr. 

Sherrard: Carson Caldwell, RB, sr.; Bryce Davis, WR, jr.; Sam Kissner, DB, sr. 

West Carroll: Aiden Sullivan, DB, jr.

