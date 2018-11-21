Alleman: Killian Ahern, WR-DB, jr.; Daniel Reyes, OT, sr.; Josh Timm, sr., RB-DB
Assumption: Nick Gottilla, sr., WR; Brandon Schlichting, sr., QB; Nathan Schlichting, jr., LB; Anthony Valainis, sr., TE/DE; Simon Weitz, so., DB
Bettendorf: Noah Abbott, jr., TE; Joe Byrne, jr., S; Nile Ridenour, sr., OL; Logan Robinson, sr., LB; Tre Roland, sr., DL
Clinton: Ethan Barry, jr., LB; Kalvin Godette, sr., QB; Patrick Mulholland, sr., TE; Ulysses Patterson, jr., RB; Matt Swamberger, sr., LB
Davenport Central: Jacob Bender, jr., OL; Adin DeLaRosa, sr., QB/DB; Michael Moran, jr., DB; Israel Taylor, sr., WR; Eli Wallace, sr., LB
Davenport North: Zane Beebe, sr., DB; Kade Schultz, jr., RB/LB; Cade Sheedy, fr., LB; Logan Stewart, sr., OL; Dominic Wiseman, fr., DL
Davenport West: Kyle Burton, jr., DE; Payton Heath, jr., WR; Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, jr., WR
Moline: Chandler Dilworth, sr., LB; Treyton Lamphier, sr., WR; Alex Rios, sr., K; Nathan St. Dennis, jr., OL; Xavier Scritchfield, sr., WR; Cobie Underwood, jr., DL
Muscatine: Togeh Deseh, so., DL; Carson Orr, sr., QB; Cooper Zeck, sr., TE
North Scott: Ty Anderson, jr., WR; Nate Link, jr., S; Jacob Porth, sr., RB; Mason Watts, sr., LB; TJ Yates, sr., TE/CB
Pleasant Valley: Eric Clifton, sr., OL; Drew Guinn, sr., LB; Peyton Lindmark, sr., WR; Carlos Rivera, sr., DL; Brennan Sarver, sr., slot
Rock Island: Donovan Rogers, jr., DT; Aaron Voss, sr., WR
United Township: Tyler Berhenke, jr., LB; Willie Newsome, sr., DB-WR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.