Alleman: Killian Ahern, WR-DB, jr.; Daniel Reyes, OT, sr.; Josh Timm, sr., RB-DB

Assumption: Nick Gottilla, sr., WR; Brandon Schlichting, sr., QB; Nathan Schlichting, jr., LB; Anthony Valainis, sr., TE/DE; Simon Weitz, so., DB

Bettendorf: Noah Abbott, jr., TE; Joe Byrne, jr., S; Nile Ridenour, sr., OL; Logan Robinson, sr., LB; Tre Roland, sr., DL

Clinton: Ethan Barry, jr., LB; Kalvin Godette, sr., QB; Patrick Mulholland, sr., TE; Ulysses Patterson, jr., RB; Matt Swamberger, sr., LB

Davenport Central: Jacob Bender, jr., OL; Adin DeLaRosa, sr., QB/DB; Michael Moran, jr., DB; Israel Taylor, sr., WR; Eli Wallace, sr., LB

Davenport North: Zane Beebe, sr., DB; Kade Schultz, jr., RB/LB; Cade Sheedy, fr., LB; Logan Stewart, sr., OL; Dominic Wiseman, fr., DL

Davenport West: Kyle Burton, jr., DE; Payton Heath, jr., WR; Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, jr., WR

Moline: Chandler Dilworth, sr., LB; Treyton Lamphier, sr., WR; Alex Rios, sr., K; Nathan St. Dennis, jr., OL; Xavier Scritchfield, sr., WR; Cobie Underwood, jr., DL

Muscatine: Togeh Deseh, so., DL; Carson Orr, sr., QB; Cooper Zeck, sr., TE

North Scott: Ty Anderson, jr., WR; Nate Link, jr., S; Jacob Porth, sr., RB; Mason Watts, sr., LB; TJ Yates, sr., TE/CB

Pleasant Valley: Eric Clifton, sr., OL; Drew Guinn, sr., LB; Peyton Lindmark, sr., WR; Carlos Rivera, sr., DL; Brennan Sarver, sr., slot

Rock Island: Donovan Rogers, jr., DT; Aaron Voss, sr., WR

United Township: Tyler Berhenke, jr., LB; Willie Newsome, sr., DB-WR

