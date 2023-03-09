Murray State 88, Evansville 46: The eighth-seeded Murray State Racers shot 50% from the field, canned 12 3-pointers and blitzed ninth-seeded Evansville 88-46 in a first-round contest during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament inside Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

The 42-point victory is the second-largest in MVC Tournament history, trailing only the 49-point margin of victory Drake had against Valparaiso in 1983.

Murray State (15-15) moves into Friday's quarterfinals at Hoops in the Heartland and faces top-seeded and defending tourney champion Illinois State at noon.

Murray State led 29-9 after the first quarter, used a 12-0 run in the second quarter and continued to pad its advantage all day. It led by as many as 47 in the final frame.

Briley Pena recorded a career-high 21 points to pace the Racers while Katelyn Young tallied 18 points and nine rebounds. Hannah McKay added 14 points and Alexis Burpo chipped in 12 off the bench.

Evansville (11-19) struggled to find offense, held to eight field goals in the opening half and was behind the eight-ball from opening tip to final buzzer. It was paced by Abby Feit's 12 points and Elly Morgan's 11.

Southern Illinois 81, Indiana State 79: Ashley Jones sunk the game-winning two free throws and a block then turnover from the seventh-seeded Salukis iced their 81-79 triumph over the 10th-seeded Sycamores in a first-round contest.

After Indiana State completed a rally down 12 points with over three minutes left to go in the final quarter on a Del'Janae Williams 3-pointer to make it 79-78, Southern Illinois called timeout.

Before the inbounds pass with 10.5 seconds left was in play, Sycamores guard Caitlin Anderson was called for a foul that sent Jones to the line. A 78 percent free throw shooter, the senior swished both of them.

Williams' potential go-ahead bucket on the ensuing Indiana State possession was blocked by Salukis' 6-foot-5 center Promise Taylor. After Jaidynn Mason converted 1-of-2 free throws, Southern Illinois forced a turnover and was sent to euphoria.

The Salukis move into the quarterfinals for the third year in a row and face second-seed and co-regular season champions Belmont in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

SIU (12-18) was led by 15 points apiece from Jones and Quierra Love while Shemera Williams added 14 and Mason chipped in 10. Taylor recorded eight points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

Indiana State (11-19) was paced by 27 points from Williams along with eight dimes while Anna McKendree lit up the scoreboard with a career-high 25 points and career-best seven made 3-pointers.

UIC 72, Valparaiso 47: The sixth-seeded Illinois-Chicago Flames, in their first year in the MVC, stomped the 11th-seeded Valpo Beacons 72-47 in the final first-round game on Thursday night.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Flames (18-14), who move into the quarterfinals against third-seeded and consistent force in the conference Northern Iowa at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

UIC was paced by a game-high 22 points from post Josie Filer, a Des Moines native. Jaida McCloud added in 16 points while Ky Dempsey-Toney registered 15 off the bench.

After leading the opening quarter by nine and halftime by eight, the Flames blitzed the Beacons with a 22-point third quarter surge. The advantage grew to as much as 28 points in the final stanza.

Valparaiso (7-23) was paced by Emma Tecca's 11 points.