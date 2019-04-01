AMES, Iowa — Talen Horton-Tucker’s tenure at Iowa State might be a short one.
The Iowa State freshman announced Monday that he plans to declare for the NBA draft.
Recent NCAA rule changes allow for him to declare for the draft with or without an agent. If he were to hire an agent, the agent cannot provide compensation. The deadline to return to school is May 29.
It was immediately unclear if Horton-Tucker was interested in potentially pursuing those avenues or had firmly decided to end his collegiate career.
“After speaking with my family and coaching staff at Iowa State, I believe that this is in my best interest to begin the next chapter of my life and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft,” Horton-Tucker said in a statement released on social media.
Messages to Horton-Tucker and ISU coach Steve Prohm were not immediately returned.
Horton-Tucker, a top-50 recruit in 2018, rocketed up draft boards in his freshman season with NBA teams coveting the versatility of the 6-foot-4, 238-pound guard with a wingspan of more than 7 feet. He only turned 18 in November.
He averaged 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3-point range, and has been projected as a late first-round draft pick by multiple draft experts.
ISU’s last first-round pick was Royce White in 2012 at 16th overall.
Horton-Tucker is the second departure, albeit with the potential option to return, for the Cyclones this offseason.
Cameron Lard announced his intention to leave the program last week after a disappointing sophomore season that saw the preseason all-Big 12 honorable mention center suspended twice and rarely able to recapture the production of his freshman season.
The Cyclones will also be awaiting word from sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton. The Nova Scotia native declared for the NBA draft last season before announcing on the day of the deadline he would be returning for his sophomore season.
The 6-2 Wigginton averaged 13.5 points and 4 rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.
