HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 2076 Lundy Lane

This spacious four bedroom ranch is located in the Pleasant Valley School District. The kitchen has been updated with solid surface counters, double ovens and plenty of storage space in the cabinets. Enjoy the patio, with its view of the Palmer Hills golf course. The large living room has a 24-foot vaulted ceiling.

2076 Lundy Lane
Bettendorf
List price: $515,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
House size: 3,545 square feet
Lot size: .76 acres
Listing agent: Jim Farber, 563-940-0356, Ruhl & Ruhl
