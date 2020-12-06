Hovland birdies the last hole to win Mayakoba Classic

Viktor Hovland says his nerves are a jangled mess when he gets into contention. It sure didn't look that way at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, where he captured another PGA Tour title with another big putt at the end.
Hovland saved par with a splendid 40-yard save from a waste area on the 16th hole, and then he delivered the winner with a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Aaron Wise and win for the second time this year.
It was the first time since the Mayakoba Classic began in 2007 that it was won with a birdie putt on the final hole. For the 23-year-old from Norway, it's becoming old hat. Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open in February for his first PGA Tour title by holing a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole.
"I was shaking there at the end," Hovland said after closing with a 6-under 65. "I thought I lost it after second shot on 16. I made an awesome par there. I knew I had to make birdie on 18."
Wise closed with a 63 and did everything right over the last two holes except make the birdie putts. Tied for the lead, he missed birdie putts from 12 feet on each of the last two holes at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
The former NCAA champion at Oregon also was going for his second PGA Tour win, the first one coming at the AT&T Byron Nelson two years ago.
"I played 17 aggressive off the tee. On 18, I hit two great shots," Wise said. "I hit every shot as good as I could hit it. I just couldn't get them to drop."
Hovland had four birdies in the opening six holes and built a two-shot lead going into the back nine on a course softened by rain that caused a two-hour delay in the morning.
But he made bogey on the 12th hole, and that seemed to create chances for a half-dozen players separated by one shot along the back nine.
Hovland responded with birdies on the next two holes, and he appeared to be in control with a tee shot to 4 feet on the par-3 15th. But he hit a tentative putt to remain tied with Wise, and Hovland thought he was in big trouble when his long iron on the 515-yard 16th hole sailed hard to the right toward trouble.
It came down in the waste area a few feet from the hazard, and he hit a superb sand shot to 4 feet to save par.
Hovland, starting his second season on the PGA Tour after a stellar college career at Oklahoma State, finished at 20-under 264 and moved to No. 15 in the world.
That makes three players in the top 15 who were still in college a year ago in May. The others are PGA champion Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff, a teammate of Hovland's at Oklahoma State.
Adam Long (67) and Tom Hoge (69) tied for third at 17-under 267. Hoge holed a 20-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the 15th hole to get within one shot, but he three-putted from some 70 feet on the tough 16th to fall back. Long lost hope when he sent his tee shot into the vegetation on the 17th hole and took bogey.
Emiliano Grillo, who led after the second and third rounds, closed with a 72 and tied for eighth, five shots behind. Justin Thomas got back to the fringe of contention with a 62 on Saturday, and the world's No. 3 player followed that with a 69, making double bogey on No. 10 to end his chances.
This was the final PGA Tour event of the year, one last chance for players who either qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua or lock up a spot in the Masters next year. Neither was an issue for Hovland, who qualified for Maui with his win in Puerto Rico and was set for Augusta National by reaching the Tour Championship his rookie season.
Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State had a 67-65 weekend and tied for 12th.
LPGA
Stanford wins her home event: Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic.
The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
"It's pretty cool since my parents have never seen my win in person," Stanford said. "It was fun to have my dad walking around the whole time and then mom at the end. I know there are going to be a lot of people giving me grief because I did it during a COVID year and nobody could come out. But to have my parents here, that was a pretty big deal."
Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women's Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was fifth at 4 under after a 70. Anna Nordqvist (70) and Charley Hull (71) were 3 under.
Noteworthy
Golf loses a treasure: Peter Alliss, who became the eccentric "Voice of Golf" on British television after a playing career in which he competed in eight Ryder Cups and was Europe's best golfer for two seasons, has died. He was 89.
"Peter's death was unexpected but peaceful," the family said in a statement through the BBC, where he worked. It did not provide a cause of death.
Alliss won 23 tournaments worldwide in a professional career that ended in 1974 and was the Vardon Trophy winner — for the leading player on the British PGA, the forerunner to the European Tour — in 1964 and '66. He played for Britain and Ireland in his first Ryder Cup in 1953 and then in every match from 1957-1969, and represented England 10 times in golf's World Cup.
Alliss became of member of golf's Hall of Fame in 2012.
"Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game," European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said, "but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family."
With his deep and soothing voice, warm humor and passion for golf, Alliss may have been more renowned as a commentator than a player. Golf Digest once called Alliss "the greatest golf commentator ever."
Alliss made his broadcasting debut in 1961 as part of the BBC team covering the British Open at Royal Birkdale and became the British channel's main commentator in 1978. He also called big tournaments in the United States, Canada and Australia.
Among his many witty one-liners was this classic from 2002 when Tiger Woods shot 81 in the British Open: "It's like turning up to hear Pavarotti sing and finding out he has laryngitis."
Alliss wrote many books and co-designed more than 50 courses, including The Belfry, which hosted the Ryder Cup in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002.
Born in Berlin in 1931, Alliss was the son of British professional golfer Percy Alliss, who was one of Britain's top players in the 1920s and '30s. The Allisses are one of only two father-son duos to play in the Ryder Cup, along with Antonio and Ignacio Garrido of Spain.
"No one told the story of golf quite like Peter Alliss," BBC director general Tim Davie said. "He captured golf's drama with insight, wisdom, and humanity. He was a legendary commentator who brought the game to life for millions of us."
