Whether for employee morale or ensuring productivity remains high, good company culture is key to the health of any business. In the Quad-Cities, companies such as Estes Construction, IMEG and Genesis Health System each use creative techniques to foster a strong culture and keep employees pulling in the same direction.
For Davenport-based Estes Construction, strong company culture is achieved through a first-year mentorship program for new employees.
"They have formal meetings once a month, one on one, and it's intentional that they're paired with someone who's not their supervisor and that is from a different department," said Director of Organizational Development Brittany Larson.
The intent, Larson said, is to build relationships outside of their department and to understand how they fit in the company.
"There's a lot of data that shows usually within the first few weeks, employees either bond or don't bond with their new company," said President and CEO Kent Pilcher. "So we have a very aggressive and deliberate program of onboarding that the employee does within the first few weeks. It's really designed to get them highly engaged with the company."
Pilcher is one of the last people new employees meet with during the onboarding process. Once the employee is acclimated, he discusses future directions with them.
Project Coordinator Manager Amy Follis said the mentoring program was beneficial to her when she first started at Estes. "The mentoring program provided one-on-one time for me to meet with someone who wasn’t part of my daily workflow, and to build a relationship and ask questions freely," she said. "We met on a monthly basis for lunch to discuss what was going well, challenges I had encountered and to ask for advice where needed."
At Rock Island-based IMEG, one of the largest design consulting firms in the U.S., a successful model has been finding recent college graduates that can be molded into the company's way of doing business.
"What we do is hire people out of college, and then they would be trained in what you may call the IMEG way of doing things," said President and CEO Paul VanDuyne.
In 2004, IMEG created a position to handle employee education. "We really want to take engineers that graduate from college and turn them into consultants, which is really what we are to our clients," VanDuyne said.
A formal training program was put together, with four pillars: technical competence, project management, business and interpersonal skills. IMEG employees can participate in a number of courses. The goal isn't to mandate participation, VanDuyne said, but to make it available for employees to improve themselves if they choose.
Another way IMEG bolsters its culture is a video board in every office that puts out IMEG announcements every week. VanDuyne said it mostly includes employee announcements, such as who's new to the company and who's celebrating a work anniversary. It also includes work-related tips.
And at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, President Jordan Voigt said the company puts an emphasis on ensuring employees feel valued. That includes a coffee shop that's open until 2 a.m. so second- and third-shift employees can get the same food and drink as day-shift staff, a track for exercise and employee lounges.
One of the company's major efforts is the "orange frog initiative," which shows the key principles of positive psychology and how those fuel success at work.
"It's all about having positivity. Unfortunately, health care's not getting any easier — it's getting more and more difficult," Voigt said, noting that's true across the board for health care, not just Genesis. "But it's all about positive psychology. I give the analogy to staff: Before I went through the training, I couldn't stand to be warm or humid. I'd put my suit on to go to work and say, 'Geez, I'm so hot.' But last summer I'd go outside and say, 'It's warm, but it's a beautiful day.'"
