How does the Big Ten play football without open campuses?

The most resolute about having students back has been Purdue President Mitch Daniels. The former Republican governor of Indiana said students will be back on campus "in typical numbers" this fall, adding that Purdue will remain "sober about the certain problems that the COVID-19 virus represents, but determined not to surrender helplessly to those difficulties but to tackle and manage them aggressively and creatively."

Daniels suggested that could involve reducing the size of classes, more online instruction and keeping older, more vulnerable people away from the student population.

Iowa higher education officials say they are planning to have the state's three campuses open in the fall, but there are no solid plans yet. There was a similar announcement at Nebraska.

Officials at Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois and Wisconsin said they expect to make announcements in June or July.

Indiana President Michael A. McRobbie wrote in a email to the university community last week that it "would not be realistic or even responsible to promise a full resumption of in-person activity in the fall" while the potential still exists for a recurrence of the virus.

Or as David Weismantel, who co-chairs the campus reopening task force at Michigan State, put it: "We are on the virus' timeline."