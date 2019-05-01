The flood fight feels similar to the Great Flood of 1993, when large swaths of downtown Davenport had been swallowed by the floodwaters. River Drive now lives up to its name, submerged by the Mississippi from Federal Street to Division Street.
City crews, property owners, neighbors and strangers are pitching in to help sandbagging, moving items to higher ground and fighting off the Mississippi.
But it's different this time, at least in downtown Davenport.
“The early 1990s was not a great time economically for downtown Davenport. We have way more businesses,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “We have a corridor of new retail and restaurants that would not have been there in ’93.”
Carter estimated that downtown has welcomed 200-plus businesses since 2000 with a total of $500 million invested in developments.
Since 1993, The Figge Art Museum, the renovated Hotel Black Hawk, The Current Iowa hotel, Scott Community College’s new Urban Campus and loft projects across downtown and in the Davenport Warehouse District have been added or renovated to their current use.
“We have 1,500 apartments now instead of zero,” he said. “This (flood) affects a lot more people and businesses this time.”
He said among the 2nd Street businesses only a handful would have been around for the 1993 flood such as Major’s Art & Hobby, Paragon Interiors, the Radisson Quad-City Plaza and the MidAmerican Energy Building. “Everybody else is new.”
“The good news is morale of the businesses is as high as it can be,” Carter said. “I think there is a real culture and community of just downtowners. We look out for each other.”
How long will it last?
While no one can predict when the Mississippi will be back in her banks, Jessica Brooks of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said in 1993 “There was on and off flooding – more on than off – from early April to the end of July.”
In 1993, the river was above flood stage (15 feet) for 85 days from April 2 to July 30. For 30 consecutive days within that period, it was above major flood stage (18 feet).
"It's the 85 days that tells the story," she said. "It was such a long period in 1993. That could easily happen again this year. Every additional rain we get is going to prolong the flood stage."
As of Wednesday, the river had been above major flood stage for 39 consecutive days and surpassed the 31-day record set in 2001.
Ray Wolfe, a weather service meteorologist, said a big part of the 1993 flood came in the summer after an extremely wet late spring and summer. “Our wetness has been on the front end this year,” he said. “Plus we’ve had the heavy snowpack up north and the rain we’ve had since that.”
In addition to the flood’s long duration and rain, he said “the spatial scope was huge. It covered much of the Midwest.”
Protection efforts
Since 1993, Iowa American Water Co. and Modern Woodmen Park have seen millions of dollars invested in floodwall protection at their Davenport properties.
In 1993, when the national spotlight was on the city’s flooding, the then submerged John O’Donnell Stadium was a favorite photo opportunity for media and flood watchers. Today, it is surrounded by water but the baseball diamond is dry – waiting for the Quad-City River Bandits to start swinging at home again.
Upriver it was an around-the-clock fight to keep the water from entering Iowa American Water Co. and the region’s drinking water supply.
Lisa Reisen, company spokeswoman, recalled Wednesday how 400 Iowa National Guard soldiers descended on Davenport. “It was all hands on deck,” she said. “Our team was down there with city crews, the National Guard and tens of thousands of sandbags.”
But in October 2013, an $11.8 million, 2,000-foot floodwall was completed that surrounds the plant, protecting it from a river level of 31.4 feet. The wall gives Iowa American “piece of mind” but does not keep it from being over-prepared.
“With every flood we’ve gotten better at safeguarding,” she said, adding employees still document every flood event and know what actions are necessary depending on the river predictions.
“We always kept (the river) out,” Reisen said. “Even in ’93, when Des Moines lost their plant for a couple of weeks, we maintained service and didn’t have a disruption."
But water quality professionals are hard at work this year monitoring the raw water quality and adjusting the water treatment as the flood persists.
“I don’t think anyone remembers the tremendous responsibility we have in protecting the drinking water supply and the communities we serve,” Reisen said.
An assist from businesses
In the meantime, Quad-City businesses already are answering the call to help out flood victims in their own unique ways.
For instance, Whitey’s Ice Cream has again pledged to donate proceeds from sales of its Mississippi Mud Ice Cream -- which it created in 1993 -- to help flood relief efforts.
“There is no doubt this community knows how to fight a flood,” Carter said. “But we’re trying to tell people the real work is going to be in the cleanup.”
He said the partnership plans to offer some form of financial assistance to impacted downtown partners. “I don’t know what these programs look like, but I’m confident we’ll be looking at ways to apply our resources to those most in need.”
“The good news is the majority of downtown still is open and accessible,” Carter said. “If there ever was a time to support your favorite downtown business, it is now.”
