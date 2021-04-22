How the Q-C can jumpstart heartland manufacturing revival

The UIUC “engine college,” as we called it when I was a professor at UIUC, already has collaborative programs with community colleges. Students start at the CCs and have the opportunity to move on to the four-year bachelor’s program in engineering at UIUC.

In Black Hawk College, the QC has one of the oldest and most solid community colleges in the nation. BHC and UIUC could use the existing collaboration model, locating a new UIUC junior-senior engineer program in the QC (something WIU has failed to do).

The Rock Island Arsenal is also a big player in the QC. Since the Civil War, the Army has operated a munitions manufacturing plant on the two square mile Arsenal Island that lies, literally, in the middle of the Mississippi, between IL and IA.

But employment at the Arsenal has dwindled from a high of 13,000 to about 5,500, and the future of America’s defense is no longer in bombs. Leaders at the Arsenal and in the QC understand this. They have the space, and are looking for new missions, before the facility might one day easily be absorbed into other, much larger Department of Defense operations.