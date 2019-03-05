Companies frequently study "best practices" to identify ways to connect, communicate, and engage customers. We look at others in our industry to see what they are doing, and mirror it because we assume they know what's working. We look at overarching trends and assume that this must be "the right approach" without examining what our customers want.
Yet as the business landscape becomes more and more competitive, organizations need to shed the "old way" of doing things and focus on understanding customers in deeper ways — becoming more creative in their approaches to engaging those customers. There are five key areas companies need to consider when designing a more customer-centric growth approach in 2019 and beyond:
1. People continue to trust in others they know and reputable content, not ads.
A recent Nielsen study showed that the top four most trusted sources of advertising were: people you know, branded sites, editorial sites, and reviews. Ads are near the bottom of that list. Advertising must be more relevant and valuable to the consumer. This means more money should be invested in content marketing, influencer marketing, referral partnerships, and other methods that are designed to deliver actual value — in short, information and tools that help people accomplish the job they need to get done.
2. Creativity, not conformity, will set successful companies apart.
As businesses, when we follow major trends, we become one of the crowd. For example, if everyone else in your industry has gone digital, how can you identify an opportunity to do something different? Maybe it's a different medium, message, or approach, but it's more about resonating with your audiences. This means considering integrated campaigns or creative distribution tactics that focus on ways to engage audience members that your industry competitors might not be considering.
3. Winners won’t be concerned with internal barriers.
I've had many companies say to me, “Andrea, we just can’t do this stuff. There’s too much red tape with other departments.” Companies that put up barriers between departments will fail in the long run. Leading companies are built on departments that truly collaborate. Engaging customers in a value-driven way isn’t just a marketing concern. It's a sales concern. It can also fuel other parts of the company, resulting in securing better talent, lowering costs, and improving relationships with customers.
4. Understanding how your customers communicate is essential.
Customers expect that companies will communicate with them in the ways they like. That’s why it’s so important for companies to be aware of their customers’ communication preferences. Think about the transformation of communication over time — from writing letters, to the telegraph, to the telephone, to fax machines, to email, to the Internet, to live chats, tweets and whatever the future holds. Communication isn't simply the transfer of information, but also a way to make an experience easier, simpler, and more efficient for the customer. If it's difficult to communicate with your organization, customers will seek easier alternatives.
5. Helpfulness and authenticity will combat relationships lost through technology and automation.
There’s no stopping communication automation and technology. These advances help organizations scale more effectively, make better decisions, and save money. However, these advances sometimes come at the expense of the relationships those same companies have built with members of their audience. It’s important to do your best to add a personal touch or offer direct help when possible. One company I recently spoke with made a rule to visit their clients in person once every year to see how they could be helpful or improve the relationship and to get to know the people better. They said that when they do this, the clients stay longer and spend more money.
There’s no silver bullet or single “right way” to build a customer-centric growth approach for winning in 2019, but looking at these five areas can help your organization become more customer-minded, and in turn, help you move closer to your core source of business growth — the customer.
