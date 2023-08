Football

2023-24 MAC schedules

Bettendorf – August 25, vs. Pleasant Valley; September 1, vs. Davenport West; September 8, at Urbandale; September 15, at Linn-Mar; September 22, vs. Dubuque Hempstead; September 29, at Cedar Rapids Kennedy; October 6, vs. Davenport Central; October 13, at Cedar Rapids Prairie; October 20, vs. Iowa City

Davenport North – August 25, vs. Davenport West; September 1, vs. Assumption; September 8, at Marshalltown; September 15, at Waterloo West; September 22, vs. Davenport Central; September 29, at Dubuque Hempstead; October 5, vs. Iowa City; October 13, at Muscatine; October 20, at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Davenport Central – August 25, at Clinton; August 31, vs. Muscatine; September 8, vs. Waterloo West; September 15, at Davenport West; September 22, at Davenport North; September 29, vs. Iowa City; October 5, at Bettendorf; October 13, vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson; October 19, vs. Dubuque Hempstead

Pleasant Valley – August 25, at Bettendorf; September 1, vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; September 8, at Iowa City Liberty; September 15, vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie; September 22, at Dubuque Senior; September 29, vs. Cedar Falls; October 6, at Muscatine; October 13, vs. Iowa City West; October 20, at Linn-Mar

Davenport West – August 25, at Davenport North; September 1, at Bettendorf; September 7, vs. Cedar Rapids Washington; September 15, vs. Davenport Central; September 22, at Muscatine; September 28, vs. Dubuque Senior; October 6, vs. Linn-Mar; October 13, at Dubuque Hempstead; October 20, vs. Cedar Falls

Muscatine – August 25, vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson; August 31, at Davenport Central; September 8, at Iowa City West; September 15, vs. Dubuque Hempstead; September 22, vs. Davenport West; September 29, at Linn-Mar; October 6, vs. Pleasant Valley; October 13, vs. Davenport North; October 20, at Dubuque Senior

North Scott – August 25, vs. Central DeWitt; September 1, vs. Waverly-Shell Rock; September 8, at Assumption; September 15, at Western Dubuque Epworth; September 22, vs. Burlington; September 29, at Cedar Rapids Xavier; October 6, vs. Clear Creek-Amana; October 13, at Clinton; October 20, vs. Oskaloosa

Central DeWitt – August 25, at North Scott; September 1, vs. Northeast; September 8, at Solon; September 15, vs. Clinton; September 22, vs. Independence; September 29, at Maquoketa; October 6, at Center Point-Urbana; October 13, vs. Dubuque Wahlert; October 20, vs. West Delaware

Assumption – August 25, vs. Solon; September 1, at Davenport North; September 8, vs. North Scott; September 15, at Dubuque Wahlert; September 22, vs. Fort Madison; September 29, at Mount Vernon; October 6, at Washington; October 13, vs. Keokuk; October 20, vs. Mount Pleasant

Clinton – August 25, vs. Davenport Central; September 1, at Maquoketa; September 8, vs. Dubuque Wahlert; September 15, at Central DeWitt; September 22, vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier; September 29, at Oskaloosa; October 6, at Burlington; October 13, vs. North Scott; October 20, vs. Clear Creek-Amana