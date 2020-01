There will be free fun 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., Rock Island. Ages 5 and younger can dance to the beat with children’s library staff and earn golden penguin stickers in the winter reading challenge. Kids also can pick out a free book to take home, thanks to sponsorship from the Merrill Harris Hug-A-Book fund of the Rock Island Public Library Foundation.