Humility Homes & Services to host a COVID rental assistance walk-In event

Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI), in conjunction with the Quad-Cities Housing Council (formerly Scott County Housing Council), will host a one-day rental assistance event for those who are economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HHSI will be able to financially assist those who have fallen behind in rent.

The one-day event will take place at 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at 525 Fillmore St., Davenport.

Funds will be spent out on a first come-first served basis and the event will end when all funds are expended.

Those seeking financial assistance are asked to bring the following documentation:

• Current lease with their name on it,

• Identification,

• Notice from landlord stating how much is owed by tenant, and

• Landlord contact information, including mailing address.

This funding is made possible by the Scott County Regional Authority in order to keep those in their home that are economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quad-City Times​

