Hundreds gather in Bettendorf for justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Davenport attorney Eric Puryear was pleased when he looked out on a diverse crowd of about 300 people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf for the Black Lives Matter event that included a march and numerous speakers.

But he was not pleased for the reason he and everyone else had to be there. Almost 60 years after the Rev. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech before the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, Puryear said that the fight for civil rights and racial justice is still being fought.

Speaking to the crowd, Puryear said that the video of the death of George Floyd by accused former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin gave the world a close-up view of police brutality.

But, “seeing that video, seeing that murder, has led to the greatest civil rights movement since Dr. King, and that is just a beautiful thing,” Puryear told the crowd. “It shows the same thing I was seeing earlier: People care.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0