A Hunter Education course will be held in Muscatine County on Saturday, February 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The course will be held at the Environmental Learning Center, 3300 Cedar St. in Muscatine.

Anyone born after January 1, 1972, who wants to purchase a hunting license in Iowa must have successfully completed a Hunter Education course. The minimum age for certification is 12.

You must register online at www.iowadnr.gov. After registering online, you need to pick up a handbook at the Environmental Learning Center and complete the chapter review questions at the end of the handbook before coming to class. Students should also bring a sack lunch to class. There is no charge for the course. Class size is limited to 50 students.

For more information, contact the Muscatine County Conservation Board at 563-264-5922.

