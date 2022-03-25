Hurricanes shoot past Cyclones

Too many turnovers. Too many misses. Too much Kameron McGusty.

The Iowa State Cyclones saw their Cinderella season come to an end in the Sweet 16 Friday as Miami pulled away from the Cyclones to move on to the Elite Eight with a 70-56 win.

Tenth-seeded Miami will face top-seeded Kansas on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

Gabe Kalscheur and Tyrese Hunter led Iowa State with 13 points and Izaiah Brockington scored 11, but the Cyclones went just 4-22 on 3-pointers and turned it over 18 times.

Miami, on the other hand hit nine 3-pointers, four by McGusty who scored a game-high 27 points.

After trailing by three at halftime, Iowa State closed to within one on a Kalscheur jumper with 16:32.

That's when Miami's shooters stepped up, with 3-pointers by Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong book-ending a 10-2 run to put the Hurricanes up 46-37 with 12:26 left.

The Cyclones closed to within five multiple times in the next 4 minutes, the last time on a 3-pointer by Brockington to make it 49-44 with 8:58 to go.

That's when the Iowa State offense went cold, however, going more than 3 1/2 minutes without scoring as Miami expanded the lead to 11 points before Kalscheur broke the drought.

The Miami lead expanded to 14 points on a pair of Jordan Miller free throws with 2:44 left and the Cyclones never got back within single digits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0