Hy-Vee implements supportive policies for employees

In addition to offering flexible hours and childcare resources, Hy-Vee recognized the toll the pandemic took on employee's mental health, according to Dawn Buzynski, director of strategic communications.
The company offered its 86,000 employees free access to a mental health professional through their Employee Assistance Program.
Hy-Vee also offered bonuses to store employees since the onset of the pandemic, which reached more than $75 million across the company. Employee benefits were also "enhanced" in an attempt to alleviate financial pressures for employees.