Hy-Vee will distribute free face masks Tuesday in Iowa
Hy-Vee will distribute free face masks in Iowa starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

The Iowa Department of Public Health has provided Hy-Vee with 75,000 cloth masks to distribute to customers at more than 125 Iowa locations.  

Every Hy-Vee grocery store and Hy-Vee Drugstore in Iowa will have about 500 Hanes Defender cloth masks to distribute to customers on a first-come, first-served basis. The masks are intended for those who have not been able to obtain a mask to provide protection from the COVID-19 virus. 

The masks were donated to Hy-Vee by the health department in partnership with HanesBrands Inc., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

