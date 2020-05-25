Hy-Vee will distribute free face masks Tuesday in Iowa

Hy-Vee will distribute free face masks in Iowa starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has provided Hy-Vee with 75,000 cloth masks to distribute to customers at more than 125 Iowa locations.
Every Hy-Vee grocery store and Hy-Vee Drugstore in Iowa will have about 500 Hanes Defender cloth masks to distribute to customers on a first-come, first-served basis. The masks are intended for those who have not been able to obtain a mask to provide protection from the COVID-19 virus.
The masks were donated to Hy-Vee by the health department in partnership with HanesBrands Inc., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
