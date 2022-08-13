‘I definitely would be killed’ Afghan recalls last-minute escape

Najib Habib is 40 years old, which means he’s lived with war nearly his entire life.

The Soviet Union invaded the country in 1979, and the night he was born, his mother was hiding in the basement because of nearby armed conflict between soldiers of Afghanistan’s communist-backed government and insurgents.

Much of his life was a cat-and-mouse game of survival.

But a year ago, as the U.S. military withdrawal neared, Habib, married with four children, knew the game was up.

“I definitely would be killed,” he said one recent day, sitting in the office of World Relief, Moline, where he is manager of resettlement and placement.

Because of his work for the U.S. Aid and Development Agency from 2009 to 2017, Habib had become a target of the Taliban. But he also had become eligible for a Special Immigrant Visa, a program created in 2008 to create a path to permanent residence to Afghans who were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government. If he came to the United States, he would arrive as a legal permanent resident eligible to work.

His eligibility for this visa began in 2013, but he held off applying until 2015 and then “the process took forever,” he said.

Seven years later — July 2021 — he was still waiting. With time running out, he left his family in Herat and traveled to the capital of Kabul 400 miles away to see if his visa and passport had come through. To his good fortune, they had. He immediately called his wife, advising her to gather the children — then ages 1 ½ to 10 — and fly to Kabul.

”’I can’t,’ she told him. ‘I haven’t even said goodbye to my mom and dad.’”

Zia followed his direction and arrived in Kabul on July 11 with their children and “whatever she could carry. … They got out on the last plane out of Herat before the fall.”

And at this point, Habib stops speaking. The reality of leaving, of loss, of nearly not making it, catch up. Tears well, then fall.

“I guess it’s not that easy,” he says.

On July 15, four days after his family’s escape from Herat, Habib and his family landed in Los Angeles. A friend Habib made while working at one of the many non-governmental organizations for which he worked had rented them an apartment.

“So that’s where we went and started our (new) life,” he says, taking a deep breath.

The back story

Habib is much better off than most of his fellow countrymen. He has a green card allowing him legal permanent residency, and he and his family have a path to citizenship. He speaks fluent English, his resume is outstanding and he has a winning personality.

World Relief recruited him to come to Moline, and his career path will continue. “My future is out there,” he says. “I’ll be a humanitarian. That’s what I will do.”

But getting to this point was never easy.

When Habib was in early elementary school, his father, an agronomist, was arrested by the communist government on false charges, tortured and died one year after his release, when Habib was 12. But the family survived – Habib’s mother was a school teacher, his older brother was an accountant “and after 11, I was working too,” Habib says. “Selling stuff on the street. Working to make clothes. Learning English.”

When he was 18, he got his first NGO (non-governmental organization) job as an interpreter with the France-based Doctors without Borders. And from then, his path was “up and up and up.”

A year later he joined the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency that provides services to migrants, refugees and internally displaced people, as operations manager. At this time, about 300,000 Afghans were displaced because of war within the country, he said.

Next came Ockenden International, a London-based international development NGO that helps displaced persons become self-sufficient, and then a job with the United Nations helping to oversee “the first free parliamentary and presidential election in Afghanistan ever” in 2005. His logistical work included getting tables and ballots to voting sites and assuring safety.

His next stop was Altai Consulting, a Paris-based company that addresses challenges faced by developing countries.

As a regional coordinator, Habib collected information and did research for development projects, work that took him into the countryside, into areas with no roads, into areas of danger where he could – literally – get caught in the crossfire of warring factions. “You take your chances and hide,” he said.

In 2009, he got a job with the U.S. government, working for the Aid and Development Agency that administers foreign aid and development assistance. Although he worked in an office and had access to helicopters and planes in case he needed to be evacuated, he also became a Taliban target.

One night, a rock was thrown through the window of his house. “I saw there was a letter. ‘You work for the Americans. You are a pagan. Your death is coming soon.’”

People were “specifically looking for me to kill me,” he said.

He and his family moved, but the threats didn’t stop. At one point he installed cameras outside his house “to make sure no one was waiting to shoot me” as he left for work and then he “drove very fast to the office.”

Eventually funding for his position ended, putting him out of a job but still in danger. He bought a plot of land, built a greenhouse and began growing cucumbers. The rural location “was a good hiding place,” he said. But growing vegetables did not support his family.

His last two jobs in Afghanistan were working for the Danish and Norwegian refugee councils, where he became a master at collecting and interpreting data. “I process data. I can speak to data and data can speak to me.”

After landing in the U.S. he supported his family for six months doing “survival jobs,” such as working in an Amazon warehouse, then came to the Quad-Cities in January.

Understanding the struggles

Habib understands the struggles of his countrymen, including mental.

Many “come with big expectations,” he said. “That’s the thing with the media. The media gives a different impression (of the U.S.). Not everywhere is like downtown Los Angeles. We (at World Relief) are trying to manage expectations. There is culture shock, frustration. It hurts a lot.”

One of many cultural differences is that “life in America is very fast.”

Even for Habib. “I’ve been here already a year and it went like a blink.”

Some refugees can’t read or write in their own language. They are not used to traffic lights. Sometimes they make mistakes. “It’s difficult to put into words.”

While optimistic about his new life, Habib worries that his children will grow up not knowing their native language, not knowing the country of their birth. “Kids pick up language very, very fast. They correct my accent. The two-and-a-half-year old talks and understands English. The only Dari word he knows is ‘Baba.’ Like ‘Daddy.’”