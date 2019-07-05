I'm With Her -- singer/songwriters Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O’Donovan -- who perform mesmerizing harmonies, play Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Thursday. The venue is at 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35, are available at www.eventbrite.com

8 p.m. Thursday, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa. $35

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments