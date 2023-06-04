Ben Blankenship was at his parent's home in Georgia when he saw that part of his apartment building crumbled.

A friend of his who works at KilKenny’s Pub at the corner of Harrison and 3rd Street called Blankenship immediately Sunday, saying he better have not been in the building. Thankfully, he was not, but it didn’t ease his stress or worry for everyone else who was in the building at the time.

Blankenship said he left Tuesday, May 23, and took with him his cat, summer clothes and a few other necessities. But now, he is left without a bed and bedframe, winter clothes, other necessities such as kitchen supplies and a few sentimental items including his grandfather’s old buck knife.

“It’s definitely frustrating, but I’m very happy that I was out of there,” he said.

Since the initial collapse, Blankenship has received only a call from the local police department so they could account for him and most recently Community Action of Eastern Iowa pertaining to his application for financial assistance. He had yet to receive any word from the Red Cross or the city.

He has been in contact with the property management team in hopes of contacting other residents to make sure they are OK but has not been in contact with the property owner, Andrew Wold.

Originally from the Atlanta area, Blankenship has been in the Quad-Cities attending St. Ambrose University where he plays lacrosse and is a marketing major. He started playing lacrosse as a young kid down in Georgia and ended up getting a scholarship to play at St. Ambrose.

He lived on campus for his first two years, decided he wanted a different scene and got his own place. Now, he will spend the summer before his senior year having to start all over.

Over the course of summer last year, he was looking up apartments and found 324 N. Main St. Looking at the photos of the newly renovated place and a video that Wold sent him, he thought it was a decent place. Being far away in Georgia last summer, his only option was to do everything over the phone.

“Andrew sent me videos, boosting the crap out of the building,” he said. “I was under the impression I was coming back to a pretty semi-luxurious place but at a somewhat affordable cost.”

Blankenship’s apartment was a studio, Apartment 415, and was $850 a month. It was not involved in the collapse.

He got the keys to his apartment and moved into the six-floor brick building in August 2022. His apartment door had a hole where a peephole had yet to be installed and one of his windows was cracked. He called property management, letting them know about the two issues.

A peephole was never installed nor was the window ever fixed.

As the months rolled on, issues in the building progressed and never got properly addressed.

He even recalled how homeless people would get into the building, though it was supposed to be secured. A key fob or passcode was needed to get inside the building.

When the temperatures began dropping, the heating in the building began to stop working. He said it would get fixed but would continue to have problems off and on. Blankenship said he would use a space heater, and, at times, would turn his oven on and crack the door open to let his apartment warm up.

Around Christmas, when it really got cold, Blankenship recalled running into a mom who lived on the sixth floor and had a few kids. She told him her heating was out and was using two space heaters, but they were not doing enough to keep them warm.

“I immediately called a couple of my lacrosse friends and within five minutes or so we had two space heaters brought over to her,” he said.

It was an unspoken rule among a lot of the residents, he said, that they had each other’s back, and if someone needed something there was always a resident willing to help.

Blankenship said there wasn't an urgency when it came to maintenance issues. He said a lot of the time it was easier for him to do things himself.

Though most of the maintenance had to be approved by the property owner, Blankenship said one of the maintenance workers was always willing to lend a hand, even if he was not on the clock.

“He would tell us that he wants to do repairs for the building,” Blankenship said. “He wanted to buff out and shine the big entryway where (an old) fountain was in the front and make it look super nice.”

As February started to roll around, Blankenship recalled that’s when he began to notice issues with the exterior. He was walking back from the parking lot to the apartment with his girlfriend when he noticed a big crack.

He took a couple of pictures of it, didn’t think too much of it and went about his way. A few short weeks later, the crack became worse, exposing the exterior bricks and falling off.

A construction crew did show up and start working on replacing bricks and cinderblocks. The replaced exterior work came down in the partial collapse.

It’s frustrating, he said, to watch all this unfold and feel like it could have been prevented if the proper and required maintenance was done.

“I put my trust in them, and I thought they would take care of me,” he said.

Blankenship hopes the city becomes more present in the buildings they oversee and that the inspection process is more rigorous, saying this situation could have been avoided with the number of complaints residents sent to the city.

“It’s a miracle that building didn’t completely collapse,” he said.