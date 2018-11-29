120218-qct-qca-meth-026
Brandon, 28, a drug user for more than 10 years, holds a lighter up to a glass pipe to smoke methamphetamine in his home in Fulton Nov. 16.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

In the small town of Fulton, police have made 29 arrests for methamphetamine so far this year. That's up from eight arrests in 2017 and zero the year prior. 

And Fulton is not alone. In Moline, the number of methamphetamine arrests increased from seven in 2016 to 60 so far this year. 

While the number of meth labs is down, cities across the Quad-Cities are seeing increases in the supply of crystal "ice" methamphetamine, which typically comes to Iowa from Mexico. 

So how are small-town police departments handling the influx of methamphetamine? And what effects does the drug have on its users?

Hear from local officers and both past and present meth users to understand the scope of the problem and potential solutions for the Quad-Cities. 

