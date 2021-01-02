 Skip to main content
Iced packed roads may cause delay in your Saturday Delivery
Ice Packed roads may cause some print editions of the Quad-City Times to be delivered later than usual.

Subscribers who have activated their Connect Me Local digital subscription can access online content at qctimes.com.

If you have not already activated your account for free access, please go to qctimes.com and click on the Activate Full Access in the Services area at the bottom of the page.

If you require further assistance, please call customer service at 1-888-406-6450 or email at qctcircultation@qctimes.com.

We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.

