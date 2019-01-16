Looking to have some wintry fun? The seventh annual Icestravaganza is on tap Saturday. As 24,000 pounds — or 12 tons — of ice blocks are transformed into works of art, there will also plenty of kid-friendly activities and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Freight House in downtown Davenport. Admission is free. In addition, check out the event's after party, starting at 6 p.m. at Front Street Brewery. After-party admission costs $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more info, visit downtowndavenport.com.
