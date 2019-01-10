If the cold never bothered you anyway, check out the seventh annual Icestravaganza. Festivities include interactive ice sculptures, kids’ activities, visits from an ice princess and more set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Freight House in downtown Davenport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.