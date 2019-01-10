If the cold never bothered you anyway, check out the seventh annual Icestravaganza. Festivities include interactive ice sculptures, kids’ activities, visits from an ice princess and more set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Freight House in downtown Davenport.

