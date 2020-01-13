4. Icestravaganza 2020

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Icestravaganza 2020 will be presented at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Admission is free to the event is presented by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Features will include ice sculptures, live carving demonstrations, kids’ activities and outdoor winter festivities. Five professional ice sculptors will be on hand to create sculptures around the theme “Aliens and Area 51.” Most activities will be outside, with some inside the Freight House.