IFL PREVIEW: Quad City Steamwheelers (4-4) at Green Bay Blizzard (2-5-1)

Friday: 7:05 p.m. at Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis.

Series: Iowa leads the IFL series 2-1

Storylines: This second meeting of the season between Eastern Division clubs comes just two weeks after QC’s 49-31 thumping of the Blizzard at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. QC is 4-4 within the division and Green Bay is 2-5. ... The teams are coming in with different mojos. The Steamwheelers are attempting to bounce back after last week’s 63-47 loss to the Iowa Barnstormers, while the Blizzard come in following last week’s 55-14 victory over Bismarck. ... QC and Green Bay play three times this season, the final clash scheduled for June 3 in Green Bay.

News & notes: After getting torched last week, the Steamwheelers defense will have its hands full with GB QB Jack Sheehan, this week’s’ IFL Offensive Player of the Week. He is coming off a game in which he completed 15 of 17 passes for 232 yards and seven passing TDs. He also rushed for a score. Sheehan, who averages 156.5 yards passing per game, was held in check, for the most part, in the first meeting with QC when he was 12 of 23 for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scoring strikes accounted for 87 yards, so not allowing big plays this meeting will be critical for QC's defense. … QC comes into this game averaging 39.0 points per game and allowing 36.9. Green Bay averages 32.8 ppg and is second in the league, allowing 31.0 ppg.

IFL news: Indoor Football League officials announced this week that the next three league title games will be played at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., just outside the Las Vegas strip at the home of the Vegas Knight Hawks. The event formerly known as the United Bowl has been rebranded as The Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship.

Next: The Wheelers return home to the TaxSlayer Center next Friday for the second of three meetings against the Bismarck Bucks. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

— Tom Johnston

