Thanks to solid defense and special teams play, the Quad City Steamwheelers clinched a spot in the upcoming Indoor Football League playoffs on Saturday night.

The Wheelers rang up a 47-39 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard in the regular-season home finale at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

The win moved QC to 9-5, 8-4 in the Eastern Conference race to solidify third place in the East. The top four teams advance to the playoff with the top two teams hosting opening-round games in two weeks.

Frisco has already secured the Eastern Conference top seed and Massachusetts locked up a playoff position, but was trailing in a late game at Northern Arizona on Saturday.

QC, which closes the season on Saturday at Tulsa, locked up a chance to defend its Eastern Conference crown from last year by getting off to a good start without the explosive offense even factoring.

Receiver CJ Windham returned the opening kick of the game 49 yards for a touchdown.

After booting the point-after, Chase Allbaugh drove the ensuing kickoff deep into the end zone. Micha Green Jr. couldn’t find the handle on the bouncing ball and linebacker Maurice Hendrix recovered the loose pigskin in the end zone for another QC score.

Allbaugh’s second PAT kick gave the Steamwheelers a 14-0 lead just 80 seconds into the contest.

Former St. Ambrose University defensive back Vince Shaw returned an interception 25 yards that stretched QC’s lead to 23-13 in the second quarter.

By halftime, the lead grew to 31-13 when QB E.J. Hilliard found Mike Carrigan for a 4-yard TD toss.

QC was in control from the outset and wasn't deterred when the Blizzard (7-7, 6-7 Eastern Conference) outscored QC 13-0 in the third to cut QC's lead to 32-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Shane Simpson, who rushed for 34 yards, scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns (4 and 7 yards) to help secure the victory.

Hilliard completed 12 of 22 passes for 112 yards and that TD to Carrigan.

The Wheelers were outgained 226 yards to 218 by the Blizzard despite the Wheelers totaling 11 more snaps (44 to 33).