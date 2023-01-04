IHMVCU: 2023 Pillar of Light honorees

Joe Hill

Started coaching youth sports in 2003

October 2003-present: DaFuture Youth Basketball – CEO, Coach, Founder. Helps at risk kids in the community through fostering and mentorship. I have helped over 100 kids gain college opportunities

April 2005-July 2012: Future Stars – Coach and Camp Director.. program to help youth gain college opportunities

Involved with 100 Black Men mentoring and running camps for youth.

Dedication

Because of the tough life I went through growing up, I wanted to be a positive role model in my community. I wanted to inspire kids, both young men and women.

Interests

Coaching Basketball, mentoring youth, cooking and hanging out with family

Inspiration

I was inspired by several people. Matt McDowell, Tom Rumells, Coach Joe Obleton and the late Reese Morgan. Matt and Tom both worked at the Friendly House and mentored me. Coach Obleton coached basketball at my Jr High. I was also inspired by Mr. Brody my gym teacher at Jefferson Elementary.

Don Drake

Drake has played a huge role in helping athletes young and old in Wilton, Iowa. He goes above and beyond to make sure that all athletes have great facilities as well as opportunities to be successful.

Here is just a few of the numerous things Don and his crew of helpers have done over the last 20 years in our community:

* Built new dugouts at three parks for both softball and baseball, softball dugouts and baseball benches at the high school.

* Refurbished the high school girls locker rooms with modern updates which benefits girls basketball, volleyball, wrestling and cross country. Built lockers for the girls softball room.

* Built the new all-state honor board to display Wilton’s first team all-state athletes and display frames for team pictures.

* Helped design and install multiple fencing and wall projects for the baseball, softball and football field.

Don and his wife, Nancy, are very loyal supporters of Wilton Athletics both at home and on the road. They attend nearly every event to support the Beavers.

We are very thankful for everything that Don has done for the youth in Wilton. We are so lucky to have someone that is so invested in giving back and providing our community with opportunities to be successful. Don and his crew have done amazing things over the years.

Matt McDowell

Matt has spent more than 40 years of his life dedicated to the youth of the Quad Cities. Here are just a few of the many things he has done to help improve the quality of life in our community.

Family Resources

20 years of service focusing on gang intervention counseling.

Friendly House

12 years of service

Camp Excel

12 years of service helping motivate and engage the minds of youth in a positive experience that will enable them to fulfill their individual potential.

Matt worked with the Rock Island Housing Authority and City of Davenport developing basketball leagues in the 1980s and 1990s.

Awards received:

YWCA Ambassador of Change Award, KUCB Radio Community Service Award, KFQC Radio Quad Cities Legend Award, Quad Citian of the Year Award.

I have been blessed and fortunate to work with organizations that have been fixtures in our community that have invested and valued our youth for generations.

Agencies such as Friendly House, United Neighbors, YWCA, YMCA, Rock Island Housing Authorities, Schools, Police Departments and churches are some of the organizations that I have worked with in attempting to make a difference in the lives of our young people.

My dad made the biggest impact on my life, helping me understand the power of hard work, respecting others and valuing life.