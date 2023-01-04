IHMVCU flashback

The IHMVCU Shootout names a Dearrel Bates Most Valuable Player for the tournament each year. The award is named after longtime Quad-City Times sports reporter Dearrel Bates, who had an affinity for high school athletics. He passed away in 2009.

Here is a look at the past recipients of the award and where they are now:

2022: Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo

Game: Ludwig made 11 of 17 shots and finished with 28 points and four rebounds for Class 3A top-ranked Geneseo in its 69-52 win over North Scott at the Carver Center.

Where is Kammie now?: Ludwig is in her freshman season with the Providence Friars, a Division I program which competes in the Big East Conference. Through Dec. 23, Ludwig had appeared in six of the team's 14 games and averaged around 5.5 minutes a contest.

2021: No IHMVCU Shootout because of COVID-19

2020: Grace Boffeli, North Scott

Game: Boffeli poured in 29 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in leading North Scott to a 67-51 win over Geneseo.

Where is Grace now?: In her third season at the University of Northern Iowa, Boffeli is the team's leading scorer (15.9 ppg.) and rebounder (7.9 rpg.) through nine games. She is shooting better than 58% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line.

2019: Brea Beal, Rock Island

Game: Beal recorded 33 points, 14 rebounds and four steals to lead the Rocks to a 53-40 triumph over North Scott in the final game of the shootout at the Carver Center. It was the second time in three years she was named the MVP.

Where is Brea now?: The 6-foot-1 Beal is in her senior season with the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball program. A starter on last year's national championship team, Beal is averaging 4.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest in 12 games this season.

2018: Kira Arthofer, Pleasant Valley

Game: Arthofer scored 13 points (made three 3s), grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and recorded five steals in Pleasant Valley's 53-40 victory over Rock Island at Wharton Field House.

Where is Kira now?: Arthofer graduated from Eastern Illinois University last May and is a graduate student at St. Louis University. She started all 30 games for Eastern Illinois last year and averaged 9.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

2017: Brea Beal, Rock Island

Game: Tallied 32 points on 13 of 15 shooting along with nine rebounds in a 65-54 win against Davenport North in front of a standing-room only crowd at Augustana College's Carver Center.