 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IHMVCU Shootout Games

  • 0

January 7, 2023

Wharton Field House, Moline

Carver Center, Augustana College

 

Wharton Field House, Moline:

Riverdale vs. Davenport West

Game 1: 10 a.m.

Mercer County vs. Calamus-Wheatland

Game 2: 11:45 a.m.

Abingdon-Avon vs. Davenport Central

Game 3: 1:30 p.m.

Annawan vs. West Liberty

Game 4: 3:15 p.m.

Moline vs. Assumption

Game 5: 5 p.m.

United Township vs. Bettendorf

People are also reading…

Game 6: 6:45 p.m.

Carver Center, Augustana College:

Rockridge vs. Durant

Game 1: 10:45 a.m.

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Wilton

Game 2: 12:30 p.m.

Sherrard vs. Central DeWitt

Game 3: 2:15 p.m.

Rock Island vs. North Scott

Game 4: 4 p.m.

Rock Island Alleman vs. Davenport North

Game 5: 5:45 p.m.

Geneseo vs. Pleasant Valley

Game 6: 7:30 p.m.

+24 
Calamus-Wheatland logo
+24 
North Scott logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeyes land transfer receiver

Hawkeyes land transfer receiver

Iowa continues to address needs as it builds its 2023 football roster, receiving a commitment Sunday from a receiver who was in the transfer portal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News