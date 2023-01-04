IHMVCU Shootout Games

January 7, 2023
Wharton Field House, Moline
Carver Center, Augustana College
Wharton Field House, Moline:
Riverdale vs. Davenport West
Game 1: 10 a.m.
Mercer County vs. Calamus-Wheatland
Game 2: 11:45 a.m.
Abingdon-Avon vs. Davenport Central
Game 3: 1:30 p.m.
Annawan vs. West Liberty
Game 4: 3:15 p.m.
Moline vs. Assumption
Game 5: 5 p.m.
United Township vs. Bettendorf
Game 6: 6:45 p.m.
Carver Center, Augustana College:
Rockridge vs. Durant
Game 1: 10:45 a.m.
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Wilton
Game 2: 12:30 p.m.
Sherrard vs. Central DeWitt
Game 3: 2:15 p.m.
Rock Island vs. North Scott
Game 4: 4 p.m.
Rock Island Alleman vs. Davenport North
Game 5: 5:45 p.m.
Geneseo vs. Pleasant Valley
Game 6: 7:30 p.m.