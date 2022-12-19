IHSAA adds Class 4A to boys soccer

The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced on Monday afternoon it is adding a fourth classification to boys soccer for the 2023 season.

After a meeting with the Board of Control on Friday, adding a Class 4A was approved. Per the board briefs, it was recommended twice via the soccer advisory committee.

“With the growth of soccer, particularly in our smaller schools, adding an additional class will reduce the disparity in enrollment in each class, providing for a more competitive season and state tournament series,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement. “We anticipate the additional class will encourage even more schools to join one of our fastest growing sports.”

The largest 36 schools will be in the new Class 4A, then the next 40 will make up 3A, the following 48 will be in 2A and the rest will occupy 1A.

Two-time defending 3A champions Pleasant Valley will be in 4A as will five other Mississippi Athletic Conference schools. North Scott and Clinton will be in 3A plus last spring's 1A titlist Assumption and Central DeWitt will be in 2A.