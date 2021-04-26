IHSAA releases 2021 prep football schedules

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its 2021 football schedules Monday morning.
A few tidbits:
-- Bettendorf will play Urbandale for the first time in the regular season the next two years. The first meeting will be at TouVelle Stadium, with a rematch in Urbandale in 2022.
-- Reigning Iowa Class 3A state champion North Scott will play three of the teams it beat in the postseason last year in the regular season. It faces Assumption in Week 3 and travels to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Week 4 as non-district games. It is in the same district with Mount Pleasant, a team it beat in the second round of the postseason last year. North Scott is also in the same district with Burlington, a team it was supposed to play in the opening round of the playoffs last year before a "no contest" was ruled because of COVID-19.
-- There is only one cross-river game on the schedule for 2021. Assumption travels to play Alleman in Week 1 on Aug. 27.
-- The first game of the 2021 season will be Thursday, Aug. 26 at Brady Street Stadium. It will feature Clinton against Davenport West.
-- Cedar Falls visits Muscatine on Sept. 24. Former Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller is on the Tigers' staff.
-- Outside the metro, Calamus-Wheatland is adding eight-player football this season. The Warriors open the season at New London on Aug. 27.
-- Camanche, a state semifinalist in 2A last year, begins the season Aug. 27 at home versus Dyersville Beckman before road games against Central DeWitt and Maquoketa.
Assumption
Aug. 27 – at Alleman
Sept. 2 – Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 10 – at North Scott
Sept. 16 – Solon
Sept. 23 – Central DeWitt
Oct. 1 – at Mount Vernon
Oct. 8 – at Benton Community
Oct. 14 – Vinton-Shellsburg
Oct. 22 – at Maquoketa
Bettendorf
Aug. 27 – Urbandale
Sept. 3 – at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Sept. 10 – Muscatine
Sept. 17 – at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 24 – at Davenport Central
Oct. 1 – Pleasant Valley
Oct. 8 – at Iowa City West
Oct. 15 – Cedar Falls
Oct. 22 – at Davenport North
Central DeWitt
Aug. 27 – at Davenport Central
Sept. 3 – Camanche
Sept. 10 – Clinton
Sept. 17 – at Marion
Sept. 23 – at Assumption
Oct. 1 – Maquoketa
Oct. 8 – at Vinton-Shellsburg
Oct. 15 – Mount Vernon
Oct. 22 – at Benton Community
Clinton
Aug. 26 – at Davenport West
Sept. 3 – Davenport Central
Sept. 10 – at Central DeWitt
Sept. 17 – Maquoketa
Sept. 24 – Burlington
Oct. 1 – at Fort Madison
Oct. 8 – North Scott
Oct. 15 – at Mount Pleasant
Oct. 22 – Iowa City Liberty
Davenport Central
Aug. 27 – Central DeWitt
Sept. 3 – at Clinton
Sept. 9 – Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 17 – at Davenport West
Sept. 24 – Bettendorf
Oct. 1 – at Iowa City West
Oct. 8 – at Davenport North
Oct. 15 – Linn-Mar
Oct. 21 – Iowa City High
Davenport North
Aug. 27 – at North Scott
Sept. 3 – Davenport West
Sept. 10 – Dubuque Senior
Sept. 17 – at Iowa City West
Sept. 24 – at Pleasant Valley
Sept 30 – Iowa City High
Oct. 8 – Davenport Central
Oct. 15 – at Muscatine
Oct. 22 – Bettendorf
Davenport West
Aug. 26 – Clinton
Sept. 3 – at Davenport North
Sept. 10 – at Waterloo West
Sept. 17 – Davenport Central
Sept. 24 – at Dubuque Hempstead
Oct. 1 – Dubuque Senior
Oct. 7 – Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 15 – at Iowa City High
Oct. 22 – at Muscatine
Muscatine
Aug. 27 – at Linn-Mar
Sept. 3 – Iowa City West
Sept. 10 – at Bettendorf
Sept. 17 – Pleasant Valley
Sept. 24 – Cedar Falls
Oct. 1 – at Dubuque Hempstead
Oct. 8 – at Dubuque Senior
Oct. 15 – Davenport North
Oct. 22 – Davenport West
North Scott
Aug. 27 – Davenport North
Sept. 3 – at Western Dubuque
Sept. 10 – Assumption
Sept. 17 – at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sept. 24 – Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 1 – at Burlington
Oct. 8 – at Clinton
Oct. 15 – Fort Madison