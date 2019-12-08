Illini bowl

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith looked up from behind the dais on the eighth floor of the press box at Memorial Stadium. He looked to his left in the direction of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and asked him if they would have liked to go to a bowl game four years ago in Smith's first year as the head coach of the Illini.
The answer was simple and not all that unexpected, and Smith answered it himself: Of course.
That wasn't the case then. There needed to be growth, building and development of the young players that would be the bedrock for what Smith and Whitman hope is sustained success. There were losses in the process leading up to this year: 27 of them in the three years before this season, to be exact.
This season offered a renaissance and Sunday's announcement that Illinois (6-6) would play in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30 against the University of California at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is the destination the program needed to reach this year, but not the destination that Smith, Whitman, the players and coaching staff want to be the high point of the mountain.
“We want to be a bowl team every year and have our program to a point where it’s more than that," Smith said. "I understand the six wins and this isn’t where we want to be every year. In 2019, this is exactly where we want to be and we’re pumped up about that."
It's the first bowl game for the Illini (6-6) since 2014, when they lost to Louisiana Tech in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl. This is the first time Smith has taken the Illini to a bowl game in his four-year tenure, and a bowl marks a step forward in the rebuild that Smith and Whitman set into motion when Smith took over.
The Redbox Bowl has had several names, and the Illini have played in this bowl before: A 20-14 win against UCLA in 2011 when it was the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. It was the last bowl win for Illinois. This is its 19th postseason bowl appearance, and second trip to the Bay Area.