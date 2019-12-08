Illini bowl

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith looked up from behind the dais on the eighth floor of the press box at Memorial Stadium. He looked to his left in the direction of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and asked him if they would have liked to go to a bowl game four years ago in Smith's first year as the head coach of the Illini.

The answer was simple and not all that unexpected, and Smith answered it himself: Of course.

That wasn't the case then. There needed to be growth, building and development of the young players that would be the bedrock for what Smith and Whitman hope is sustained success. There were losses in the process leading up to this year: 27 of them in the three years before this season, to be exact.

This season offered a renaissance and Sunday's announcement that Illinois (6-6) would play in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30 against the University of California at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is the destination the program needed to reach this year, but not the destination that Smith, Whitman, the players and coaching staff want to be the high point of the mountain.